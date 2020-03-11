Eric Wade Johnson, age 59, of the Bethesda Community, Tennessee passed away March 10, 2020.
Preceded in death by wife, Debra Ford Johnson. Survived by: parents, Joe and May Johnson; son, Rickie Farmer; and sister, Linda Brown all of Bethesda; and brother, Larry (Belinda) Johnson of Nashville, Tennessee.
Memorial services will be conducted 5 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Mary Kate Myers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Eric Johnson Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
