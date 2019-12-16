Erma Lee Needham Jones, age 99, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 11, 2019.
Lee, as she liked to be called, was born Oct. 2, 1920, to the late Lena and Frank Dunning, in Tamms, Illinois. She moved to Franklin, Tennessee with her family in 1957.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Dr. Larry Lewis Needham; husbands, William Glen (Tony) Needham, Winfred Wilson, and Joe T. Jones; as well as five sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Jack) Vaughn; daughter-in-law, Doris Needham of Dahlonega Georgia; three grandchildren, Jack (Debbie) Vaughn, Michelle Vaughn (Jim) Yates of Arlington, TN, and Lance (Desiree) Needham of Ponce, Puerto Rico. She is further survived by six great grandchildren Brad Vaughn, Scott (Krissi) Vaughn, Courtney Yates (Zack) Berggren, Brennon Yates, Loghan Kai Needham, Sadler Lewis Needham, and one great-great grandson, Mason Berggren.
Lee was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Franklin. She enjoyed the Tuesday morning breakfast group at McDonald's, and one could often find her at the Enrichment Center socializing and playing games with her friends. She managed Franklin Manor Apartments in Franklin for many years.
Lee was blessed with a strong, quiet strength and a joyful spirit. She always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She loved her family dearly and was loved in return.
She loved music, dancing, flowers, bright lights, and all things beautiful that God placed on this earth. A true believer in Jesus Christ, she must surely be having a great time dancing before the King of Kings in Heaven. One of her last statements was, “We have a God that neither leaves us nor forsakes us.”
Services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church.
Entombment will be in Magnolia Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
