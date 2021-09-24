Ernest “Wade” Quinn, age 49, of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Sept. 19, 2021. Graduated from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during the Gulf War. He was an employee of Bell Bank Mortgage. Wade was a wonderful husband and father. He loved Georgia football.
Survived by: wife of three years, Beth Quinn; his children, Hannah and Riley Quinn; step-children; Robert and Emily Daniel; brothers, Keith (Kym) Quinn and Ronald “Tiger” (Carol Burchfield) Quinn; sisters, Patty Quinn and Francis (Jim) Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and CaSandra Ramey and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be 11 a.m. on Thursday at Middle Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to The Gary Sinise Foundation.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
Commented