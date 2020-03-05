Ester Marie Lee, age 75, of Lyles, Tennessee passed away March 3, 2020. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late H.E. and Pearl Rader. Ester was a former nurse at the former Baptist Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lee; son, Gerry Lee; four brothers and three sisters. Survived by daughter, Genny Sueann Hickerson; sisters, Janie Corlew, Fannie Patterson, Willie Mai Ivey and Robbie Tidwell; special friends, Dewey and Rose Kephart and her loving grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Jim Taylor will officiate.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
