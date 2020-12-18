Ethel Maurine Williams Thompson, age 95, of Spring Hill, Tennessee and formerly of Greenville, Mississippi, passed away Dec. 16, 2020 in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Maurine was born in Indianola, Mississippi to the late Lester Williams and Maither Dickerson Williams. She was a homemaker, a great seamstress, and of the Baptist faith. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Elbert “Jim” Thompson; sisters, Myrtis (Thurman) Fox, Laverne (O.L.) Dodd and Mary Wintrone; and brothers, W.L. (Margaret) Williams, Floyd Williams, Paul Williams and Sammy Williams.
Survivors include daughters, Cheryl (Lee) Kelly, Gigi (Kenny) Warren and Terri (Bruce) Snider; grandchildren, Traci (Greg) Guidry, Mandi (Shan) Azar, Shea Love, Todd Murrah, Lindsey (Bucky) McKinnon, Taylor Dendy and Randi (Steven) Toten; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, Pete (Martha) Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be conducted 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill TN, with Ray Gilder officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. Family will serve as Pallbearers. If you wish memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Reserve at Spring Hill for their excellent care of Maurine “Mimi.”
The Burial will take place at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 9 a.m.
Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 931-486-0059
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.