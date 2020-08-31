Ethelene Franke Palmer, age 93, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 28, 2020. She was born in Thayer, Missouri to the late Emil and Edith Franke. Ethelene was a member of First Baptist Church Nashville.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, William Franke and Robert Franke; and sisters, Edith Shumpert and Dell Marcum. Survived by her son, Jim (Lisa) Palmer of Collierville, Tennessee and Eileen (Ken) Steeples of Franklin, Tennessee; grandsons, Chris Palmer of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Duncan Steeples of Franklin, Tennessee.
A memorial gathering will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
