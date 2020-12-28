Eugene Benjamin Bagsby, Jr., age 86, of Nashville, Tennessee and formerly of Williamson County, passed away Dec. 23, 2020. Eugene was born in Williamson County to the late Eugene B. Bagsby, Sr. and Lula Marlin Bagsby. He was a retired truck driver with RC Cola for over 50 years, loved farming, bluegrass music, baseball, and most of all, tractors. Eugene was of the Baptist faith, loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by eight siblings and grandson, Jasen Estes.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Peggy Bagsby; daughters, Donna Sue Bagsby and Carol (Jeff) Pulley; son, Eugene (Rhonda) Bagsby, III; grandchildren, Eugene (Chassity) Bagsby IV, Hope (JC) Hudgins, Christi (Mike Ryan) Stephens-Estes, Coy Stephens, Waylon (Olivia) Bagsby, Colt (Celeste) West and Mackenzie (Marcus) Wright; five great-grandchildren; one little great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Lizzie Mae Jackson and Lottie Haffner; and brothers, Gaither and John Bagsby.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday Dec. 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Chism officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as Pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 COLUMBIA AVE FRANKLIN, TN 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
