Eva Grace Sanders, age 94, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 12, 2019.
Youngest of twelve children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Carroll Sanders and parents, Edward Dunigan and Cordelia Tucker Cole. Survived by son, Daryl (Janice) Sanders; daughter, Debbie (Harry) Eads; a host of nieces and nephews; two step granddaughters; six step great-grandchildren and nine step great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ed Alexander officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers and Amada Senior Care caregivers as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN, 37064, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
