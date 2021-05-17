Eva Lester Anglin, age 86, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away on May 16, 2021. She worked at Durango Boot, doing stamping and piercing work. She then retired in 1999.
Preceded in death by parents, George and Bessie Holt Beard; husband, Robert Delton Anglin. Survived by son, Hollis (Sheila) Anglin.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Carlisle Cemetery. Jim Taylor will be officiating.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
