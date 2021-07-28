Evan Andrew Hughes, age 58, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away July 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. Evan was born in Highland Lakes, New Jersey to the late Edgar and Grace Major Hughes. He taught for the last 37 years at Harris-Hillman special education school in Nashville, Tennessee. Evan is survived by his partner of 29 years, Art Adams of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Brian (Leon Curenton) Hughes of Crestview, Florida; uncle and aunt, Dr. David (Elizabeth) Hughes of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and many loving friends.
A casual memorial gathering to celebrate Evan’s life will be held on Thursday July 29, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Evan’s name may be made to, American Diabetes Association or another charity of your choice.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com
