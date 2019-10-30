Evelyn Lanier Lamb died on Oct. 25, 2019 at age 87.
She is survived by her son, David Lanier (Susan) Lamb and grandson, Daniel Lanier Lamb.
A private burial took place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
Evelyn Lanier Lamb died on Oct. 25, 2019 at age 87.
She is survived by her son, David Lanier (Susan) Lamb and grandson, Daniel Lanier Lamb.
A private burial took place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.