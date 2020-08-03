Everett Wayne Evans, age 86, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away July 30, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Born in Marshall County, Tennessee. Wayne worked many years at Genesco and eventually retired as Vice President of Manufacturing at Texas Boot. He was a 1952 Graduate of Isaac Litton High School and a 1956 Graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. Wayne was an avid golfer and also enjoyed boating.
Preceded in death by his parents, Everett M. Evans and Villard Cotter Evans, and sister, Jean Smith.
Survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Evans; sons, Zach Evans and Greg (Julie) Evans; stepdaughters, Anne (Steve) Kennedy, Carol Young-Shell, Susan (Scott) Powers; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the current health crisis, a Celebration of Life for Wayne will be held at a later date. If you wish, memorial donations in Wayne’s name may be made to Alive Hospice Residence Nashville, 1710 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
615-794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
