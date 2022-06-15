Fern Ingle Smith, age 89, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 23.
Fern was born in Flat Creek, Tennessee on May 30, 1932.
Daughter of the late Carl and Annie Ruth Ingle. She married Billy Dean Smith on July 27, 1957 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State College. She worked as a Home Economist for Florida Power and later in life as the Director of the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center’s Children’s Enrichment Center. She loved people, animals (especially horses and birds), roses and antiques.
Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Bill D. Smith.
Survivors include her sons, Christopher Todd Smith of New York City and Cameron Lynn Smith of College Grove, Tennessee; grandsons, Payne William Smith and Preston Ingle Smith of Spring Hill, Tennessee; nephews, Stephen E. (Ann) Wilhoite DDS of Cartersville, Georgia and Scott L. (Jean) Wilhoite MD of Knoxville, Tennessee, and four great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022, at Lynchburg Cemetery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Friends of The Smokies, P.O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764 (www.friendsofthesmokies.org) in loving memory of Fern Ingle Smith.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174, 931-486-0059.
