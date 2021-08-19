Flora Clarene Bailey, age 103, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee and formerly of Kingston, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Aug. 16, 2021. She was born in Arley, Alabama to the late Washington A. Key and Leona Philips Key. She was a member of the Thompson’s Station Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Hoyce Bailey; an infant son; one sister; three brothers, and a granddaughter, Amy Trammel. She leaves behind her two daughters, Barbara Moses and Kathy (Harold) Trammel; grandchildren, Christiana (Bart) Liddle, James (Jessica) Moses, and Carlin (Janay) Trammel; eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Flora’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
