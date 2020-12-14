Frances C. Green, age 79, of the Rudderville Community of Williamson County, passed away Dec. 11, 2020.
She was born in Williamson County to the late Arthur Dutch Tansil and Eunice Carroll Tansil, and she was a homemaker and did lots of flea marketing. She loved her family dearly, and in her last days she loved her caregivers at Life Center of Columbia and The Reserve at Spring Hill. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sons, Terry Green and Wayne Hood; and several brothers and sisters.
Survived by her husband of 63 years, Nathan Green; daughters, Teresa (Jimmy) Smith and Kim (Mike) Noland; sons, Dale (Peggy) Green and Johnny (Kathy) Green; brothers, Ricky Tansil, Tom Tansil and Danny Carl Tansil; sister, Tennie B. Beard; 17 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday Dec. 14, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Good Shepherd with Bro. Gary Fewell officiating. Visitation with the family will be noon until service time at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
Grandsons and Great Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials in Frances Green name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.