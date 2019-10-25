On the evening of Oct. 23, 2019, heaven gained a special angel. Mrs. Frances Kathleen Ratliff, age 81, of Columbia, Tennessee went to be with the Lord surrounded by family. Mrs. Ratliff passed away peacefully at her residence.
Born in Kansas, Alabama to the late Walter Bray and Audie McDonald Bray. She was a member of the Lawrence Grove Baptist Church. A devoted wife, loving mother, sister, adored grandmother, great grandmother and loyal friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Frances taught us how to be a fighter. She also taught us that there is always hope and you got to have faith. Her devotion to the Lord was an inspiration to all who knew her. She touched the lives of many.
Frances is preceded in death by her siblings, Lona Buchanan, Clinton Bray, Louise Wood, Margaret Swiney and Travis Bray; son-in-law, Thomas Warwick. She leaves behind her loving husband of 53 years, Cleaphus Ratliff; children, Sharon Warwick of Columbia, Tennessee, Susan (Tom) Merker of Columbia, Tennessee, Gary (Jennifer) Ratliff of Columbia, Tennessee and Al (Cindy) Dutton of Cottontown, Tennessee; brothers, Billy Bray and Otis Bray; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Mrs. Ratliff will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Thomas officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in the Theta Community. Pallbearers will be Dakota Warwick, Taylor Warwick, Tommy Merker Jr, Kevin Warwick, Michael Warwick, Antonio Marinello and Roger Troxell. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Lawrence Grove Baptist Church, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
