Francisco Bermudez Soto, age 74, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away May 15, 2022. Frank was born Oct. 9, 1947, in Poteet, Texas. Frank retired as an officer from Franklin City Police Department after 25 Years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joy Soto; daughter, Kathy (Joe); son, Kevin (Katie); five grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings, Matilda (Bill) and Paula (Bob); numerous nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for the family members. Memorials may be made in Frank’s Memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174, 931-486-0059.
