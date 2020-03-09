Frank Caldwell Williams, age 77, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away March 6, 2020.
Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Franklin 3rd Ward.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Meline Williams and parents, James A. and Victoria Bailey Williams.
Survived by his wife, Zari Zargarbashi Williams; daughter, Melinda (Brandon) Moore; son, Gregory Williams; brother, Larry E. Williams; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1100 Gray Fox LN. Franklin, TN, Bishop Shane Troseth officiating. Pallbearers will be, John Woodhouse, Drew Pope, Les Wright, Greg Williams, Matt Ericson and Greg Westfall. Honorary Pallbearer will be Brandon Moore.
Interment will follow at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home
615-794-2289 ~ www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.