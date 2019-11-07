Frank David Crutcher, age 69, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Nov. 5, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Frank and Elise Bennett Crutcher. He was a retired bus driver for the Williamson County School System.
David is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judy Johnson Crutcher of Lewisburg, Tennessee; sons, Thomas Shane (Janet Lee) Crutcher of Gallatin, Tennessee and Charles David (Lana) Crutcher of Lewisburg, Tennessee; daughter, Shannon Crutcher Mitchell of Lewisburg, Tennessee; sisters, Ruth Crutcher Veach of Spring Hill, Tennesssee and Reba Crutcher Butler of Spring Hill, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Gary Fewell officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
