Frank Paul Molnar, Jr., died suddenly Oct. 26, 2020. Frank was born Feb. 11, 1934 in Euclid, Ohio to Frank Paul Molnar, Sr., and Suzanne Benne Molnar. Frank was a graduate of Euclid Senior High School, Euclid, Ohio and John Carroll University, Cleveland, Ohio. Commissioned in college he served in the U.S. Army Transportation Corp as Company Commander 497th Truck Group at Fort Eustis, Virginia and Goose Bay, Labrador. After his military service, he enjoyed a successful career with Kroger Corporate, the Pillsbury Company and retired as Director of Sales and Advertising for Malone and Hyde Wholesale Grocery Company.
Frank is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; daughter, Jacqueline Glover and husband, Byron; and grandson, Byron Glover Jr.; and son, Frank Paul Molnar, III and wife Lana. He is also survived by brothers, Colonel Lawrence Molnar and wife, Edith; Dr. Daniel Molnar and wife, Karen; sister, Theresa Fakult and husband, Joe; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Carmichael and husband, Carson Elisabeth Godbold; and several nieces and nephews.
Frank was a man of deep faith who welcomed each new day with thanksgiving. He genuinely cared about all whom he met in life’s journey. He was an accomplished benefactor demonstrated by his deeds. He treasured his friends and loved life. Most of all, he loved his family. His presence, his friendship, smiles and humor will be missed. As Frank requested his body was donated to Vanderbilt University Medical School.
