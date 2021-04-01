Frank W. Warner, 86, passed away Sunday, March 28 with his beloved wife of 64 years, Peggy, by his side.
Frank, son of Harold C. Warner and Frances W. Warner, was born in 1934 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Except for the WWII years, Frank’s family was based in Knoxville, as his father’s career was with the University of Tennessee.
Frank graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1957. During his college years he met and fell in love with Peggy Jean Laughinghouse of Miami Springs, Florida.
After active duty with the U.S. Army, Frank began his life-long career at BellSouth. He was importantly involved in the transition of the company to the digital age. His last posting was in Brentwood, Tennessee where his family was reared.
Frank is survived by his wife, Peggy; their three children, Kenneth, Wendy and Cynthia; and grandchildren Calvin, Kelsey, Cole, Chase and Carter.
A private family service is being held Thursday April 1. Memorials may be given in Frank’s name to: Alive Hospice Inc. (www.alivehospice.org/donatenow.
