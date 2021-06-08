Frank William Raquet, age 79, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son William Hunter Raquet.
He is survived by his children, Samantha Morrison, Cole Andrew Raquet and Christopher Raquet; sister, Karen Kidd; nieces, Kari Ansel and Kellie Kidd; nephew, Pete Shuler and grandson, Hunter Raquet Esquela.
Frank was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 22, 1942, son of the late James and Leona Raquet. After graduating from Linden-McKinley High School in Columbus, Frank enlisted with the U.S. States Air Force and honorably served until 1964. After the service, Frank became a jockey and trainer of thoroughbred horses, beginning his career in the Hunter/Jumper circuit before transitioning to Steeplechase racing. He first gained prominence as a Steeplechase trainer at Panorama Farms in Williamson County, which was owned by George and Jane Sloan, and then later at his own Pope’s Chapel Farm in Burwood, Tennessee. Horses trained by Frank, including most notably Foxhall Farm’s Reagan and J.R. Neal’s timber jumper Prince Saran, won multiple stakes races and earned him the MHRA Champion Trainer Award in 1986.
In retirement, Frank was known in the local community to gladly mow a neighbor’s yard and freely lend out his truck. He enjoyed playing golf, walking his dog and taking care of his award-winning lawn. He treated strangers as friends and friends as family. Frank was known for his wit, his charm, and his sense of humor; they will all be severely missed. As per Frank’s request, his cremated remains will be contained in a Folger’s Coffee can.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from noon – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
