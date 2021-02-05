Captain Fred Bennett (retired) of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office passed away today after a brief illness. Captain Bennett joined the WCSO in the mid 1970’s as a Reserve Deputy. He became a full time deputy and worked his way up through the ranks to Captain of the Criminal Investigation Division. He retired in 2016. Our beloved Fred was a one of a kind gentleman who loved his career in law enforcement and serving the citizens of Williamson County.
