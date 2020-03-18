Gail Crabtree Hemby, age 67, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away March 14, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents, Richard Frank and Nelma Cole Crabtree; brothers, Richard Emmons Crabtree, Marcus Frank Crabtree, Samuel Clinton Crabtree and James Stanley Crabtree; sister, Janet Marie Crabtree; and grandson, Joshua Cole Brown. Survived by: sons, Fred Jarvis, Jr. and Trey Giles; daughters, Angel Halpin and Marie Bryant; sister, Virginia Gertrude Crabtree Tidwell; grandchildren, Brittany (Austin Fleming) Howell, Katelyn Jarvis-Cruz, Kayla Bryant, Darrel Bryant III, Stanley Bryant, Hope Giles, Cody Giles and Abbie Conley; great-grandchildren, Isiah Brown and Grace Brown, and Kameo and Sean Cruz.
Memorial service will be conducted 4 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Colton Marshall officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Memorials may be made to Gail Crabtree Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
