Gail Genevieve Peacock, age 79, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on June 18, 2020. Gail loved her family. She was active in the communities that she lived and donated much of her time to charities. She retired from Walt Disney Corp. after 20 years of service.
She is survived by her children, Tracy Peacock, Mark (Irene) Peacock and Dawn Peacock; sister, Carol Ray; grandchildren, Andrew Peacock, Karl and Collin Owens, Claire and Alyssa Peacock; significant other, Don Patterson and her beloved dog, Izzie.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059
