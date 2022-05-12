Gary Lee Conley, age 57, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away May 4, 2022. Gary was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and then lived in Trevor, Wisconsin before moving to Tennessee. Gary peacefully passed away at home in Brentwood Tennessee after a courageous battle with cancer. His son, Sean, and wife, Gloria, were at his bedside.
Gary could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. He was skilled with his hands; he could fix anything he wanted to and he had a passion for remodeling his homes.He loved to drive and work on his GTOs and loved weight lifting— a passion he passed on to his son, Sean, who now has made a career with the passion they shared. He spent many years as a baseball coach for Sean’s baseball teams, and Gary also loved to grill and ride his 4-wheeler and mini- bike. Gary was very proud of his firefighter son, Gary Jr., as well.
Gary and Gloria met when they were 20 years old and spent many days together remodeling homes, driving the GTOs and more recently, walking the neighborhood, sitting on the front porch drinking coffee, and enjoying the views. He will be missed more than words can say.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leroy Conley; sister, Sheila Conley; brother, Terry Conley and his beloved rottweiler, Baby. Gary is survived by his wife of 29 years, Gloria Krawczyk Conley of Brentwood, Tennessee; sons, Gary Lee Jr. (Nina) Conley of Chicago, Illinois and Sean Conley of Brentwood, Tennessee; mother, Fran Conley of Paris, Tennessee; brother, Randy Conley of Franklin, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Ranata (Alan) Dash of Brentwood, Tennessee and Eva (Charly) Sinkovits of Norridge, Illinois; brother-in-law, Frank (Shelly) Krawczyk of Chicago, Illinois; nephews, Justin Conley and Trevor Conley.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. prior to the service. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
