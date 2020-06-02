Gary Lynn Sullivan, age 73, of Fairview, Tennessee passed away May 31, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents, William Luther and Opal Mae Stinson Sullivan and wife of 52 years, Brenda Kaye Scott Sullivan. Survived by: daughters, Christy Denise (Christopher Michael) Ivey and Carrie Lynette (Jason Michael) Wilson; brother, Mark (Teresa) Sullivan; sisters, Sue (Robert) Matheny and Barbara (Rick) Henshaw; grandchildren, Brittney Bradford, Johnathan Ivey, Justin Wilson and Matthew Wilson; great-grandchildren, Ember Mae Bradford and soon to be, Everett Lynn Bradford.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Hudgins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Ivey, Jason Wilson, Byron Anderson, Joe Jones, Paul King and Ronnie Wilson. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
