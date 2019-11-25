Gary Michael Kaufman, age 65, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 23, 2019.
Born in Miami Beach, Florida to the late Jeffrey and Marilyn Reiter Kaufman. He was a retired station manager with Delta Air Lines where he worked for 33 years. During his time with Delta he worked in multiple cities such as Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Louisville, Kentucky, Orlando, Florida, West Monroe, Louisiana and Nashville, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janet D. Kaufman of Franklin, Tennessee; son, Jonathan Kaufman of West Monroe, Louisiana; daughter, Jennifer (Brad) Gambill of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Faye (Mark Kubena) Kaufman of Houston, Texas; brother, Brent Kaufman of Garland, Texas; grandchildren, Addie Grace, Reed, Turner and Rhett.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Copolo will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.