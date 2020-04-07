Gayle Arlene DeCarlo, age 84, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away April 1, 2020. Born in North Hollywood to the late Chet and Rosemary DeCarlo.
She is preceded in death by her brother in-law, Kenneth Huffine. Gayle is survived by her sons, Jeff Sweitzer of California and Glenn (Debbie Carroll) Sweitzer of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Carolyn Huffine of Santa Maria, California; granddaughter, Parker Sweitzer of Orlando, Florida and her beloved dog, Mousse.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to https://www.grammy.com/musicares. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
