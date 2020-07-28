George Eddy Woodard, age 73, proud native of Franklin, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Battle Ground Academy, a local business owner, served on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman, past President of the noon Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow and instrumental with the Franklin Rotary Rodeo Committee for many years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Dorothy Davis Woodard. He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 52 years, Bonnie Lynch Woodard; daughters, Melany G. Woodard and Christine Woodard McKinnon; grandsons, Wilson Scott and Mason Thomas McKinnon; sister, Glenda W. Bell; and brother, Gregory (Hilda) Woodard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Williamson County Humane Society. Services to celebrate Eddy’s life will be held at a later date. Services in care of WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
