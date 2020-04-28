George Edward Smithson, age 81, of the Cross Keys Community, Tennessee passed away April 22, 2020.
George was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Roy Edward and Louella Hartley Smithson. George was known for being a horse trader and card player. He also had been a bus driver for the Williamson County School System.
Preceded in death by wife, Nancy Ann Tomlin Smithson and son, George “June Bug” Smithson, Jr. Survived by: daughters, Leigh Ann (David) Sandlin and Missy Brown; grandchildren, Johnathon (Michelle) Ladd, Marcy (Jimmy) Jenkins, Nicole (Jake) Way, Houston (Brittni) Bagsby, Katie Ladd and Hailee Brown; great grandchildren, Faith Jenkins, Madilyn Gossett, Timber Bagsby, Mason Adams, Bailee Kay Way, Forest Bagsby, Landon Way and Tynleigh Lancaster; brother, Jerry (Penny) Smithson; sister, Judy (Fred) Haley; brother in law, Harry (Dianne) Tomlin and other loving family members.
A private family graveside service will be conducted Friday, April 24, 2020 at Hartley Cemetery, Rev. Larry Guin officiating. Active pallbearers will be Houston Bagsby, Jimmy Jenkins, Jake Way, Johnathon Ladd, Duane Childress, Greg Brittain, Mark Brown and Jerry Smithson. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Mangrum, Jacob Jenkins, Gary Byrd, David Sandlin, Mark Deason, Jerry Lee Deason, David Deason and Fred Haley.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
