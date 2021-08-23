George Frederick Mason, known affectionately as Geordie, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2021, in Nashville surrounded by his loved ones. He was 59 years old.
Geordie was born on Oct. 25, 1961, in Hobbs, New Mexico. He quickly moved to Odessa, Texas and later became a star running back for Odessa High School (’80.) He studied Political Science at Southwest Texas State University (’84) where he served as president of Delta Tau Delta and graduated magna cum laude. He went on to earn his MBA from Dallas Baptist University (’94.)
Geordie’s work took him and his family from Texas to Wisconsin, Ohio, and finally to Tennessee. He was a savvy businessperson who understood the importance of empathy and personal connection, the very traits that guided his life as a son, husband, father, and friend.
At home, Geordie instilled a sense of openness and intellectual curiosity in his children. He was incredibly generous, fiercely loyal, and had an infectious and indomitable love for life.
Geordie is survived by his mother, Fredda Moore; his children, Kennah Hineman, Morgan Mason, and Connor Mason; his children’s partners, Keaton Hineman, Theresa Lin and Anna Lynd; his granddaughters, Mason and Colbie Hineman; and Karen Mason, his wife of 33 years; and many loving aunts, uncles, and family members. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and LaFaye Plumlee of Odessa, Texas and his father, Larry Mason of Abilene, Texas.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to The Williamson County Animal Center or The Land Trust for Tennessee www.landtrusttn
Masks are recommended at the funeral home.
