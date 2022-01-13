George McCord “Mac” Ryan, age 71, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky passed away Dec. 30, 2021. He was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late George and Dorothy Ryan. He was an insulator with Local 86 Heat and Frost Insulators in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mac is survived by his wife of eight years, Kyla Adams Parks of Grand Rivers, Kentucky; son, Kevin Ryan of Seattle, Washington; sisters, Bettye Ann Ryan Cason of the Flat Creek Community, Dottilynn (John) Green of Estill Springs, Tennessee and Joyce Laurette (Charles) Rutledge of Pinnalles Park, Florida; step-children, Joseph and Sarah Parks both of Kentucky.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at Giles-Daniels Cemetery in the Bethesda Community in College Grove, Tennessee. Jim Taylor will officiate.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
