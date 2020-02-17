George Washington Tomlin, Jr., age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 14, 2020. He was a retired truck driver with CB Ragland.
Preceded in death by parents, George Washington, Sr. and Virgie Elizabeth Harper Tomlin and brother, William Ellis Tomlin. Survived by: wife, Mary Yvonne Tomlin; son, Jeff Tomlin; daughter, Debra (Clay) Crowell; grandchildren, Chris (Robin) Crowell, Clint (Cassie) Crowell and Shelton Ellis Tomlin; great grandchildren, Riley H. Crowell and Cameron Crowell.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bobby Bennett officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Doug Tomlin, Ricky Caldwell, Tim Giles, Stacey Garner, Chris, Clint and Keith Crowell. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Poteete, Jesse Owens, Jimmy King, Kenneth Henry, Hooper Inman, Buddy Eugene Tomlin, Tandy Bruce, Jimmy Bruce, Ricky Bruce, Member of VFW Post 4893, friends at Dolan’s and Logger’s Inn. Memorials may be made to Southern Care Assisted Living, Avalon Hospice or Touching Hearts. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.