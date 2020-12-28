Our beloved Georgeanna Jackson Arnold McGaw Irwin, of Franklin Tennessee, passed away Dec. 11, 2029 at the age of 89. Georgeanna was born in Morgantown, West Virginia to the late Wilbert H. and Georgeanna Robbins McGaw. She was the founder, owner and operator of Jan Irwin Interiors for many decades.
Her surviving family members are two sons, Geoff (Susan) Irwin of Fullerton, California and Charles (Kavita) Irwin of Orange, California; and two daughters, Laura (Larry) Randolph of Franklin, Tennessee and Meg (Lynn) Crew of Franklin, Tennessee. Georgeanna’s grandchildren include: Alexandra (Bruce) Anliker, Gregory (Jessica) Irwin and Emily (Morgan) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Noah, Emery, Isaiah, Oliver, Isla, Raul, Anna and Lee.
Funeral service for family and relatives will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Larry Randolph will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Geoff Irwin, Bruce Anliker, Lynn Crew, Larry Randolph, Gregory Irwin and Morgan Nelson. Memorials may be made to Living Rain Ministries, P.O. Box 682965, Franklin, TN 37068.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.