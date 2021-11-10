Georgiarine “Renie” Raines, age 85, of the Boston Community passed away Nov. 1, 2021 at her home. She was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Elton and Dora Tidwell. Renie was a member of Thompson’s Station Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Tea” Raines; sons, Tim Raines and Jeff Raines; granddaughters, Misty Raines and Angela Polston; brother, Grady Tidwell; sisters, Iona Tidwell, Doris Tidwell, Jonell Cathey and Ann Walls. Renie is survived by her sons, Larry (Ottie) Raines of the Boston Community and Tony (Sharon) Raines of McEwen, Tennessee; brothers, Bobby (Hilda) Tidwell of Phoenix City, Alabama, Steve (Nancy) Tidwell of Antioch, Tennessee and Paul Tidwell of Waverly, Tennessee; sisters, Libby Tomlin of Antioch, Tennessee and Pam Hinton of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Melody (Bobby Lewis) Garland, Tiffany (Chris) Cardona, William “Cracker Jack” (Ashley) Raines, Joseph II (Jennie) Raines and Brandy (Greg) Riley; great-grandchildren, Chelsey (Garrett) Rogers, Taylor Garland, Isabella Cardona, Aden Cardona, Ashley (Jorge Colon) Polston, Garrett Polston, Dusty Riley, Elizabeth Riley, Joseph Raines III and Jordan Raines; great-great-grandchildren, Kien Crawford, Logan and Lucas Colon and Paislee Rogers; many other loving family members.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Mike Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Joseph Raines II, “Cracker Jack” Raines, Bobby Lewis, Chris Cardona, Aden Cardona and Garrett Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be Garrett Polston, Jordan Raines and Joseph Raines III. Memorials may be made to Thompsons Station Church of Christ.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
