Gerald “Jerry” Arthur Anderson, age 90, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Sept. 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Anderson; mother, Pauline Kurtz; and brother, Andy Anderson. He is survived by his son, Butch (Janice) Anderson of Dickson, Tennessee; daughter, Renee (Jack) Winter of Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren, Lea (Matt) Waddell of Dickson, Tennessee; Jay (Kerah) Winter of Franklin, Tennessee; Drew (Lori) Winter of Franklin, Tennessee and Tyler Winter of Cleveland, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Miles Waddell, Emmah, Bellah and Celiah Winter; special friends, Randall (Joyce) Johnson of Pensacola, Florida and Margaret Westbrooks of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and many other loving friends and family members.
A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
