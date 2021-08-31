Gerald Lloyd Templeton, age 95, born Feb. 28, 1926 in Warren County, Tennessee and passed away on Aug. 28, 2021. Graduated from McMinnville Central High School and attended the University of Tennessee, Nashville campus.
Preceded in death by parents, Everette Lloyd and Clara Dukes Templeton; wives, Beatrice Lofton Templeton and Elma (Sissie) Simmons Templeton; brother, Joe Templeton and sister, Bettye Cummings. Survived by daughter, Debbie (Roy) Hedgepath; son, Terry (Sue) Lofton; grandson, Chad (Shelly) Hedgepath; granddaughters, Angie (J.J.) Dillingham, Amy (Sam) Hartford and Emily (Jared) Cron; nine great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Served as radio operator in the U.S. Army during World War II. X-ray Technician for Tennessee Public Health Department, branch manager for Associates Capitol Corporation, retired from Chickasaw Motor Line as President in 1985. Worked as door greeter at Sam’s Club. Member of Woodson Chapel Church of Christ. Past member of Board of Directors of J. L. Clay Senior Citizens Club in Franklin. Past President of Nashville Consumer Credit Association. He was a member of J.B. Garrett Masonic Lodge #771 and Al Menah Shrine Temple. Member of Royal Order of Jesters Court #97. Past Captain of Al Menah Patrol. Past member of Woodbine Kiwanis Club. The family would like to express their special thanks to the Fountains of Franklin, NHC Cool Springs and Alive Hospice for their loving care. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon prior to the service. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital or Alive Hospice.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
