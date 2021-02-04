Geraldine “Geri” Dillard Taylor, age 82, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in Franklin, Tennessee. Geri was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Thomas E. Dillard and Mary E. Foley on Jan. 4, 1939. She attended Catholic schools and was a graduate of class of 1957 St. Bernard Academy in Nashville. She married Hubert Joseph Taylor on Aug. 18, 1958 in Nashville, Tennessee. She worked at what was then the Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company in Nashville, Tennessee as a switch board operator for several years after high school but spent the majority of her life as a mother and homemaker for her husband and four children. Her Catholic faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she conducted herself and raised her children accordingly. Her former classmates at St. Bernard were lifelong friends. When it was permissible in Tennessee, she enjoyed going with family and friends to play bingo at Knights of Columbus functions and at the State Labor Hall. She never really held any titles or led any organizations, but she was always involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren giving her time, patience, and advice.
Geri is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Hubert J. Taylor and her daughter, Annamarie Taylor Eggleston. Survivors include son, Daniel (Marianne) J. Taylor; daughters, Renee Taylor Richbourg (fiancé, Stuart Johnson) and Karen D. Taylor; sister, Peggy Dillard Carr; son-in-law, Greg Eggleston; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Lane, Thompson’s Station, TN where a funeral mass will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Strange Officiating. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Kidney Fund in loving memory of Geri Taylor.
