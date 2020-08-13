Geraldine Rego, age 72, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Accurcio Belletti and Antoinette Conti and longtime resident of Staten Island, New York. Geraldine moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee in 2019 to be with her family. Geraldine and her husband Neil were dedicated to her nephew and godson, Andrew Belletti in which he considered a second set of parents. They adored his daughter Olivia who always brought a smile to their face.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Aniello “Neil” Rego; brothers, Gary (Diane) Belletti and Robert Belletti; nephew and godson, Andrew Belletti; and great niece, Olivia Jean Belletti. Also survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and Pat Potestio; nephew, Thomas; nieces, Lisa and Christina; one great niece; and two great nephews.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.