Gladys Shadow King, age 94, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Dec. 26, 2021. Gladys was born in Winchester, Tennessee to the late John Washington and Kathryn Williams Shadow. She was a retired teacher from Two Rivers Jr. High with 14 years of service. Member of Brentwood First Presbyterian Church. Former member of the Ladies of the Hermitage.
Preceded in death by husband, Thomas G. King, Jr.; grandchildren, James Thomas “J.T.” King and Mary Kathryn Bateman. Survived by: sons, Thomas G. III (Jere) King and Gilbert Brian (Sheila) King; daughters, Mary Kathryn (Dennis) O’Riley and Suzanne Bateman; grandchildren, Kelly O’Riley, Leigh (Mark) McManus and Jessica Bateman; great-grandchildren, Luke Thomas, Evelyn Boyer and John Parker McManus.
Visitation will be 3 – 7 p.m., Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Brentwood First Presbyterian Church, 1301 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN. Pastor Perry Muse will officiate. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family is requesting that masks be worn for the services and the visitations. Memorials may be made to Brentwood First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2454, Brentwood, TN 37024.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
