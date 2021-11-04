Glenda Nash Hightower, age 85, of Arrington, Tennessee passed away Oct. 29, 2021. Born in Nashville and grew up as a preacher’s daughter. She was a member of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ for 51 years where she taught first grade for 20 years. Recently attended Smyrna Church of Christ where currently four generations are attending. She worked in billing administration in telecommunication with the Southern Bell, Bell South Company and retired after 38 years with AT&T. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and awesome cook.
Preceded in death by parents, David Russell and Jettie Talley Nash; sisters, Juanita Losey, Jeanette Nash and Mary Jo Maloney; grandson, John Russell “J.R.” Hightower. Survived by: husband of 55 years, James C. Hightower, Jr.; son, David R. (Lenevie) Hightower; daughter, Diane Hightower (Dewane) Hickey; grandchildren, James T. (Ruth) Hightower, Laura Elizabeth (Kris) Hobson, William “Billy” Hightower, Austin N. Hickey, Malina D. Hickey, Katie Hightower, Brian Hightower, Ashley Hightower and Davlyn Hightower; several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Andy Baker officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Smyrna Church of Christ. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
