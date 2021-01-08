Glenna Ruth Williams, age 93, of College Grove, Tennessee passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2021. Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Baxter Williams; son, Charles “Dickey” Williams; daughter, Suzanne Pratt; brother, Charles Nelson and sister, Margaret Nelson. She is survived by her sons, Danny (Candy) Williams and Scott (Kay) Williams; daughter, Patti Knox; grandchildren, Brad, Gauge, Scarlett, Alex and Tom Williams, Jana (Dustin) Howell, Brianna (Josh) McMullan, Brandon Mulligan, Mary Margaret, Emily and Stevie McClain, Chris Knox, Meagan and Elizabeth Pratt; great-grandchildren, James, Gracie, Brayden, Philip, Jordon, Michael, Keisha, Leah and Elizabeth.
Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be held in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
