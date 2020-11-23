Gordon Brent Linkenhoker, age 84, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away Nov. 20, 2020. Gordon was formerly of Pensacola, Florida where he owned and operated The Oyster Bar Restaurants. He created all of his recipes and was well known for the gumbo and coleslaw. He founded The Oyster Bar Blue Marlin Classic Fishing Tournament. He was a member of the International Big Game Fishing Club and was an avid big game fisherman.
Preceded in death by wife and mother of his children, Charlotte Holder Linkenhoker. Survived by wife, Brenda Brewster Linkenhoker; daughters, April Linkenhoker (Kenneth) Lang, Amber Linkenhoker (Lindell) Cooley, Autumn Linkenhoker (Scott) Oswald and Ashley Linkenhoker (Craig) Coleman; stepchildren, Shaun Surgener and Stephanie (Ryan) Wallace; grandchildren, Samuel and Isaac Cooley, Nathan, Emily and Matthew Oswald.
Private family graveside will be conducted Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made in his name to any Wildlife Animal Rescue.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
