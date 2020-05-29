Grady Leo Tidwell, Sr., age 77, of Nashville, Tennessee and formerly of Franklin, passed away May 25, 2020 at his residence. Grady was a native of Williamson County and son of the late Elton and Dora Harris Tidwell. He was retired from Heating and Frost Insulators, Local 86. Grady love fishing, hunting, and playing cards. He will be missed by many.
Grady is preceded in death by his children, Leo, Richard, and Cindy, sisters, Jonell Cathey and Ann Walls.
Survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia “Trudy” Tidwell; son, Samuel (Jackie) Tidwell; grandchildren, Andy, Emily, Kristin and Brandon; son-in-law, Jeffery Sharp; sisters, Renie Raines, Libby Tomlin and Pam Hinton; brothers, Paul (Anna) Tidwell, Steve (Nancy) Tidwell and Bobby (Hilda) Tidwell; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private Family Service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Family will visit on Friday at noon until 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Grady Tidwell Memorial Fund, c/o Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
