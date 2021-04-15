Grant Robert Mountain went to Heaven on April 11, 2021. Grant was born on Aug. 20, 2001 in Nashville, Tennessee to his proud parents Robert and Dawn Mountain.
From a young age, Grant had a happy energy, quick mind and athletic ability. Grant excelled at tennis. Playing in tennis tournaments, Grant was blessed to develop friendships all across the south. Grant possessed admirable patience in teaching tennis to new players, especially children.
To his parent’s great joy, Grant had a natural music ability. His family was blessed to experience Grant’s piano and guitar aptitude. Grant loved music. His beautiful sound and presence is already deeply missed.
Grant was greatly looking forward to returning again, to the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, this coming August and playing Club Tennis. Grant was working towards a business degree.
In addition to his parents, Grant’s remaining relatives include his loving brother, Brock Landon Mountain; siblings, Laci Andrews (husband Ben), Jason Mountain (wife Caitlin) and Jessica White (husband Josh); two nieces, Ellie and Josie; grandmother, Karen, and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Grant leaves numerous friends from his brief 19 years on this earth. Notably, his brother, Brock, the “ Horseshoe Bend Gang,” tennis friends, Christ Presbyterian Family and Zane from the UTK dorm.
Grant is deeply missed, yet, in our grief we rejoice that Grant is in Heaven, experiencing his favorite bible verse for himself. Romans 8:18.
Visitation with the family will begin on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 5 - 7 p.m., at Harpeth Hills Memorial Garden, Nashville, Tennessee, with Private Graveside Service to be held on Saturday.
