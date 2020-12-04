Mr. Gregory Allan Carter, age 71, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Nov. 27, 2020. Born in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Robert “Bob” Carter and Helen Pelikan Carter. He received a business degree from the University of Missouri. Greg was an avid sports fan. “Papa C” was a prominent fixture on the baseball and soccer fields of his grandchildren. Wherever they played, he traveled to see them. In addition, he followed his beloved Vanderbilt baseball team religiously. He was a member of the Franklin Breakfast Rotary Club and a past president of the Nashville Booster Club. He worked as the director of convention services for the Opryland Hotel and the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Nashville.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Helen Baird Carter; children, Scott (Kim) Carter and Christy (Bryan) Hayes; sister, Patti (Dave) Stout; grandchildren, Landon and Aubrey Carter, Carter and Cole Hayes. Special friends, Pull Tight Theatre, church small group, Hustle Factory baseball team and TSC Premier soccer.
A private celebration of life service will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Rotary Foundation in care of John Czirr, 5019 Ashby Dr., Brentwood, TN 37027.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
