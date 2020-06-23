Gregory Burr Bennett obit

Gregory Burr Bennett, age 69, of Franklin, Tennessee passed-away June 20. 2020. He was the owner and operator of Greg Bennett Company. He was also a musician, guitar designer and involved with music marketing and sales.  

Preceded in death by, his father, Walter Burr Bennett, Jr. Survived by his mother, Marie Hollfelder Bennett; his loving wife of 46 years, Sharon O’Melia Bennett; son, Patrick Ian (Robin) Bennett; daughter, Allison (Daniel) Scurr; sister, Susan (Mark) Leader; and grandchildren, Ethan Daniel and Olivia Hart Scurr 

Arrangements will be made by the family at a later date 

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.