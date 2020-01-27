Gregory Daniel Barnett, age 47, of College Grove, Tennessee passed away Jan. 25, 2020.
Greg graduated from Charles Page High School in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. He was a veteran of the US Army.
Greg is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Jamie Barnett; children, Ridge and Lynlee Barnett; parents, James and Jannie Barnett; brother, Chris Barnett; sisters, Mary Jayne (Roger) Masters and Rebecca (Mike) Terry; several nieces and nephews; and, a host of friends and colleagues.
A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation from 4-7 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Greg’s honor to Trauma Survivors of Vanderbilt, mytsn.org. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064. 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
