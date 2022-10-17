Guy Stephen Malley, age 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 13,2022.
He was a Connecticut native but moved to Nashville a couple of years ago to be close to family. Guy was born on January 30, 1959, in New Britain to Stephen and Marie (Drouin) Malley. Guy enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, biking & hiking.
He traveled the world with his wife, daughter and close friends and you could always expect Guy to show you a picture or two of his favorite memories. Most importantly, Guy was a devoted grandfather to his granddaughter Kennedy. Guy never met a stranger and made a lasting impression on everyone he met. If Guy was around, you were sure to always have a laugh and probably a couple of beers.
Guy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jan, his daughter Erin, husband Steven and granddaughter Kennedy Rich, his sister Kathy Roberts and husband Jim, his brother Tim Malley and wife Sue. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Beth Bourret and her husband Gil and brother-in-law Matthew Nelson. He has several beloved nieces and nephews, many dear friends and his favorite cat, Fenway. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John Malley, and Maureen Robinson.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Saint Philip Catholic Church. Visitation is one hour prior to the mass at the church. For those who cannot attend in person, you may watch the mass live at stphilipfranklin.com. Burial will take place at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jojo’s Doghouse to help them rescue more dogs like his beloved grand dogs, Eli, Cooper, and Jiggs.
